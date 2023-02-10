Open in App
Man charged with felony indecent exposure on Missoula transit bus

By MTN News,

9 days ago
MISSOULA - A man has been charged with felony indecent exposure for exposing himself to a minor on a Missoula transit bus.

Jack Alan Mellem,36, is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in the presence of a young girl on a Mountain Line Bus on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

In charging documents, the 12-year-old girl told police she was on the bus when a bald man with a barbed-wire tattoo on his face entered the bus on North Avenue and Johnson Street.

The girl told police the man exposed himself and began touching himself while staring directly at her.

When the suspect left the bus, the girl notified the bus driver of what happened.

Officers later located the man in the Southgate Mall. Mellem denied to police he exposed himself to the girl claiming he was pulling his shorts up.

Mountain Line security footage showed Jane Doe reacting visibly to something by raising her leg and hand in an apparent attempt to shield her view from what the man was doing.

But the actions of the male were not directly visible on the videos, according to charging documents.

Mellem is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center.

