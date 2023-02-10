Open in App
Leon County, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

LCSO arrests student, obtains gun at Fairview Middle School

By WTXL Digital Staff,

9 days ago
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a student at Fairview Middle School was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a 14-year-old male student was arrested and transported to the Leon County Juvenile Assessment Center and was charged with possession of a firearm on campus.

The sheriff’s office said on Monday just before school was dismissed for the day, a student at the middle school notified a Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy of an incident involving a student with a gun.

After an investigation, the 14-year-old male student was identified and school administrators contacted the student.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old admitted to having the loaded gun in his bookbag.

The sheriff’s office said that the 14-year-old said he took the gun from a family member’s home. The weapon was not reported stolen, no further weapons or threats were found during the search and no students were injured.

The firearm was obtained and the student was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said anyone can anonymously report suspicious activity related to the Leon County Schools District with the FortifyFL app, by calling 850-922-5437 along with the Big Bend Crime Stoppers by calling 850-574-8477.

