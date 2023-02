Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 17

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 17 ECAC Hockey picks:

GB-BE-ME 130-61-16 276 points

FRIDAY

Union

RPI

St. Lawrence

Quinnipiac

Harvard

Cornell

SATURDAY

Union

RPI

Clarkson

Quinnipiac

Cornell

MONDAY

Harvard

Ryan Fay 128-63-16 272 points

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union

Brown at RPI — RPI

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Brown

Yale at RPI — RPI

Princeton at Clarkson — Clarkson

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard

Kevin Sokolski 127-64-16 270 points

Friday

Union

Brown

Princeton

QU

Harvard

Cornell

Saturday

Brown

RPI

Princeton

QU

Cornell

Monday

Northeastern

Andy Weise 126-65-16 268 points

Friday

Union 3, Yale 1

RPI 4, Brown 3

Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3

SLU 2, Princeton 1

Cornell 4, Colgate 1

Harvard 6, Dartmouth 2

Saturday

Brown 4, Union 3

RPI 4, Yale 3

Quinnipiac 5, SLU 2

Clarkson 4, Princeton 3

Cornell 3, Colgate 2

Monday

Northeastern 3, Harvard 2

Brian Unger 124-67-16 264 points

Friday

Q-pack

Cornell

Union

RPI

SLU

Harvard

Saturday

Brown

RPI

Q-pack

Clarkson

Colgate

Monday

Harvard

Rowena Watson 124-67-16 264 points

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union

Brown at RPI — RPI

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Union

Yale at RPI — RPI

Princeton at Clarkson — Princeton

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard

Matthew Ruffini 121-70-16 258 points

Friday

Yale at Union- Union 3-2

Brown at RPI- RPI 4-3

Princeton at St. Lawrence- St. Lawrence 3-0

Quinnipiac at Clarkson- Quinnipiac 5-2

Harvard at Dartmouth- Harvard 4-2

Colgate at Cornell- Cornell 2-1

Saturday

Brown at Union- Brown 3-1

Yale at RPI- RPI 5-3

Princeton at Clarkson- Clarkson 4-1

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence- Quinnipiac 3-2

Cornell at Colgate- Cornell 4-2

Monday

Harvard vs Northeastern- Northeastern 2-1

Achilles 3-7-5 118-73-16 252 points

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union 4, Yale 1

Brown at RPI — RPI 5, Brown 2

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Princeton 1

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac 5, Clarkson 1

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 0

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 5, Colgate 3

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Brown 3, Union 0

Yale at RPI — RPI 5, Yale 2

Princeton at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Princeton 2

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 2

Cornell at Colgate — Colgate 3, Cornell 2

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard 5, Northeastern 2

David Trestick 118-73-16 252 points

Friday

Union 3, Yale 2

Brown 4, RPI 3

SLU 4, Princeton 3

Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 2

Harvard 5, Dartmouth 1

Cornell 4, Colgate 2

Saturday

Union 3, Brown 2

Yale 4, RPI 3

Clarkson 4, Princeton 3

Quinnipiac 4, SLU 2

Cornell 3, Colgate 2

Monday

Harvard 4, Northeastern 3

Michael Hutter 114-74-15 243 points

Friday

Yale at Union — Yale 3, Union 2

Brown at RPI — RPI 4, Brown 1

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, Princeton 2

Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac 6, Clarkson 3

Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard 5, Dartmouth 2

Colgate at Cornell — Cornell 4, Colgate 2

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Union 4, Brown 3

Yale at RPI — RPI 3, Yale 1

Princeton at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Princeton 2

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell 3, Colgate 2

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Northeastern — Northeastern 2, Harvard 1

Union Bob 113-75-15 241 points

Friday

Union 3. 1

Brown 2. 1

Princeton 3. 2

Quinnipiac 5. 2

Cornell 3. 1

Harvard 3. 1

Saturday

Union 3. 1

RPI 3. 1

Clarkson. 4. 2

Quinnipiac 4. 1

Cornell 3. 2

Monday

Northeastern 4. 2

RedLiner36 112-80-15 239 points

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union 2, Yale 1

Brown at RPI — RPI 3, Brown 4

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Princeton 2

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac 5, Clarkson 3

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 1

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 5, Colgate 1

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Brown 2, Union 3

Yale at RPI — RPI 5, Yale 4

Princeton at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Princeton 3

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell 3, colgate 2

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard 3, Northeastern 2

Jim Kalohn 111-80-16 239 points

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union

Brown at RPI — Brown

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Union

Yale at RPI — RPI

Princeton at Clarkson — Princeton

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard

Towell68 111-81-15 237 points

Friday

Quinnipiac 4 Clarkson 2

Cornell 3 Colgate 2

St Lawrence 4 Princeton 2

Brown 3 RPI 2

Union 3 Yale 2

Quinnipiac 4 Dartmouth 1

Saturday

Union 2 Brown 1

Princeton 4 Clarkson 3

Cornell 4 Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 5 St. Lawrence 2

RPI 3 Yale 2

Monday

Harvard 4 Northeastern 2

Dutch Crazy 109-82-16 234 points

FRIDAY

Yale at Union — Union 3, Yale 1

Brown at RPI — RPI 5, Brown 2

Princeton at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Princeton 2

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Clarkson — Quinnipiac 5, Clarkson 2

No. 10 Harvard at Dartmouth — Harvard 4, Dartmouth 1

Colgate at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 5, Colgate 3

SATURDAY

Brown at Union — Union 2, Brown 1

Yale at RPI — RPI 5, Yale 3

Princeton at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Princeton 2

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell at Colgate — Cornell 3, Colgate 2

MONDAY

Harvard vs. No. 20 Northeastern in Beanpot championship game — Harvard 3, Northeastern 1

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 109-82-16 234 points

Friday

Union over Yale

RPI over Brown

Quinn over Clarkson

Cornell over Colgate

St. Lawrence over Princeton

Harvard over Dartmouth

Saturday

Union over Brown

RPI over Yale

Quinn over St. Lawrence

Princeton over Clarkson

Cornell over Colgate

Monday

Harvard over Northeastern

Rich Large 105-91-11 221 points

Friday

RPI

Quinn

Cornell

Princeton

Union

Harvard

Saturday

RPI

Brown

Clarkson

Colgate

Quinn

Monday

Harvard

Richard Derrick 99-92-16 214 points

Friday

Colgate

Quinnipiac

Princeton

Brown

Yale

Harvard

Saturday

Colgate

Union

Clarkson

Quinnipiac

RPI

Monday

Harvard

Contact Ken Schott by email at schott@dailygazette.com. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports