Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 10 – 12

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRcHG_0kjWshXt00

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Downtown Art Brunch

Visit all four downtown locations (Glass Growers Gallery, City Gallery, D’ Hopkins Denniston Gallery Fine Art, and The 10|20 Collective) between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for this weekend’s Downtown Art Brunch, featuring refreshments and varied and beautiful art exhibits. Learn more about this event here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOwJF_0kjWshXt00

Second Sundays at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones each Second Sunday of the month from 2-4 p.m. In celebration of African Heritage Month, the museum will be examining Kanga Cloths from East Africa. Find out more from the museum’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADjv3_0kjWshXt00

The Queen of Hearts and White Rabbit Meet n Greet

Join the Queen of Hearts & the White Rabbit at Splash Lagoon from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 for a meet-and-greet and enjoy face painting in their lobby from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Learn more about this event here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgxL5_0kjWshXt00

Friends of the Erie County Library February Book Sale

The Erie County Library is hosting its February book sale, held in the Admiral Room of the Blasco Library, with over 5,000 titles available. Peruse through gently-used romance paperbacks as well as mystery and general fiction paperbacks, children’s books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, puzzles & other items will be on sale. More information can be found online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpM1H_0kjWshXt00

Luminaria

Enjoy a self-guided romantic stroll through Asbury Woods’ meandering trails following the flickering lights of luminaries lighting a path through the woods, then warm up with a fire, sweet treats and music in their picnic shelter. More information is available on their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqtST_0kjWshXt00

Disney on Ice “Find Your Hero”

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns with a magical adventure for the whole family at Disney on Ice’s “Find Your Hero” show. Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales. Tickets are available online.

Disney on Ice ‘Find Your Hero’ skating into the Erie Insurance Arena next weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6EYb_0kjWshXt00

Lake Erie Wine Country Wine & Chocolate Month

Join the wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country during the whole month of February while they celebrate the wonderful combination of Wine & Chocolate. Each winery will offer a special pairing of one of their selected wines with a chocolatey delight. More information is available on their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUvz1_0kjWshXt00

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Verdict

Head to All An Act Theatre as they present Agatha Christie’s “Verdict,” not a murder mystery or a whodunnit per se but a profound and thoughtful piece, delving deeply into the psychology of relationships and moral philosophy. Tickets are available here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJiDP_0kjWshXt00
All An Act Theater

Dramashop presents “Incognito”

Four actors play a combined 21 characters within “Incognito’s” three interwoven stories and filled with an exploration of love, memory, identity and illusion at the Dramashop, located in the Renaissance Centre . Tickets for this play are available online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKiet_0kjWshXt00
Dramashop

PACA presents The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time. Tickets are available online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PCmo_0kjWshXt00
Performing Artists Collective Alliance

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Feb. 12 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week’s featured musical guest is Jay Bird and Haley Bee. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTONK_0kjWshXt00
