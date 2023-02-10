Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is playing Super Bowl 2023 weekend. But you probably can't get in

Add Dave Grohl to the list of music superstars making their way through Arizona in the final days before Super Bowl 2023 hits State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

But do so with an exclamation point.

Grohl is set to play an invitation-only solo show at Crescent Ballroom, an "Oh my God, I can't believe how intimate this is!" 500-capacity club in downtown Phoenix early Friday evening.

In the event that you can't score an invitation to Grohl's concert, there's no shortage of things to do in downtown Phoenix, from Dave Matthews Band at Footprint Center on the second night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to country singer Lee Brice at the Super Bowl Experience. Or you could peruse our guide to all the shows the Super Bowl has brought to metro Phoenix this weekend.

Woah. Why is Dave Grohl playing Crescent Ballroom?

It celebrates the hospitality and military communities and features two of Crown Royal’s long-standing charity partners, CreatiVets and Packages from Home.

The Foo Fighters frontman — who famously drummed for Nirvana and positively killed it on the “Backbeat” soundtrack before launching Foo Fighters, who went on to become one of the biggest rock acts of their generation — has teamed with Crown Royal for this intimate event.

Is there a way to get an invite to the Dave Grohl concert?

Great question. We have no idea. But we asked and will update if we find out.

It's Dave Grohl’s first Phoenix date since Foo Fighters did Innings

Grohl last played metro Phoenix when Foo Fighters headlined Innings Festival last February at Tempe Beach Park, a show that proved to be their final U.S. date before the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

It was an awesome night of rock 'n' roll that featured Hawkins stepping out on vocals for a wildly entertaining romp through the Queen hit "Somebody to Love" and plenty of the crowd-pleasing shenanigans we've been taught to expect at a Foo Fighters concert.

What does Dave Grohl even do at a solo show?

Grohl did a solo tour in 2021 in support of his autobiography, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.”

Those shows often started with “Eight Days a Week” by the Beatles, an early influence, and included “Came Without Warning” by his early band Scream, as well as the hit that put Nirvana on the map and changed the course of music history, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

As you’d well imagine, he also played plenty of Foo Fighters music, including such staples as “Everlong,” “My Hero,” “Learn to Fly,” “This is a Call,” “Times Like These” and “Best of You.”

Other covers Grohl has dusted off at solo gigs include the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” the Knack’s “Frustrated,” Elastica’s “Connection” and Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” (a criminally underrated classic).

Where is Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix?

If you live in Phoenix, you probably know where Crescent Ballroom is. It’s practically the flagship venue of the downtown music renaissance.

For those who may not live here, you're excused. And Crescent Ballroom is at 308 N. Second Ave. in downtown Phoenix. You should get some chips and guacamole while you’re there. Or ignore our suggestion and live in regret.

