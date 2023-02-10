‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Leaves No Comment to Zach Roloff After Emergency Surgery

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, but fans still keep up with the Roloff family. Amy, Matt, and Tori Roloff posted to Instagram about Zach Roloff’s emergency surgery he had to undergo, and the family received a lot of support. Oddly, Jeremy Roloff didn’t post a supportive message to his twin despite remaining active on social media.

Zach Roloff had emergency surgery for a shunt revision on Feb. 9, 2023

Zach Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ after brain surgery | People via YouTube

The Roloff family posted about Zach Roloff’s emergency surgery in February 2023. Tori Roloff first told her followers that the Little People, Big World star needed a shunt revision. Amy and Matt Roloff followed Tori’s lead by posting about their son’s health.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori posted on her Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Amy went on her Instagram Stories to tell her fans that she planned to delay her Instagram Live segment. She offered to watch Zach and Tori’s three kids while Zach underwent surgery. “I’m over here watching the grandkids while Zach and Tori handle and while she can be there for Zach,” Amy said.

Finally, fans got an update on Zach on Feb. 10, 2023. “Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning,” Tori posted along with photos of Zach in a hospital bed. “It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!! I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!”

Jeremy Roloff didn’t leave any supportive comments on Tori Roloff’s post about Zach Roloff

Amy and Matt Roloff commented on Tori Roloff’s update on Zach Roloff’s health. “You’re a trooper as well, Tori,” Amy wrote. “I’m glad I could be here so you could be there with him.”

“I’m so happy, hopeful, and prayerful that this fixes those darn migraines once and for all! Amen,” Matt added.

But Jeremy Roloff didn’t comment on the post about Zach’s emergency surgery. Instead of commenting supportively on Tori’s post, Jeremy posted to Instagram Stories about picking up his takeout order with his old Toyota Land Cruiser. Audrey Roloff also didn’t post anything supportive in Zach’s time of need.

Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, remain active on social media, though they no longer participate in Little People, Big World . It’s unclear exactly where Jeremy and Zach stand now. The twins used to be close, but they appear to have drifted over time, especially now that they live in different states. Additionally, Jeremy publicly slammed the show and vowed never to film with it again.

Are the Roloffs still feuding after ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24?

Amy and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Related

‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Hints at Early Strife Between Himself and Jeremy Roloff

Zach and Matt Roloff feuded heavily over Roloff Farms in Little People, Big World Season 24. Zach hoped to buy part of Roloff Farms from Matt, but they couldn’t agree on a price. Their resulting estrangement led to more significant issues within the Roloff family. While Jeremy Roloff wasn’t featured in the season, he also reportedly failed to buy part of Roloff Farms.

So, are the Roloffs still feuding? The family comes together in times of crisis, but the dynamic reportedly remains tense. An insider told The Sun that Matt and Caryn Chandler only have “brief” conversations with Zach and Tori at this point. During the season, Zach and Tori mentioned they didn’t want their children around Caryn.

Jeremy’s relationship with the Roloffs remains unclear. He and Audrey Roloff continue to work on their own projects separate from the rest of the family.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .