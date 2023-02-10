Disciplinary action at water plant may be symptom of bigger problems

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission is looking into a complaint filed by a longtime employee of Toledo’s Department of Public Utilities after he was suspended in December for a month following allegations he helped a relative score high on a test at the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

Maurice M. Jones, who also was accused of taking a welder home for weeks without authorization, alleges he became a target of a hostile work environment in part because he is Black.

His administrative representative, Earl Murry, who works with attorney Norman A. Abood, also contends that the city’s human resources department erred by failing to inform Mr. Jones he had 10 days to appeal the city’s disciplinary action to the Toledo Civil Service Commission. A Lucas County Common Pleas judge will hear that issue, Mr. Murry told The Blade this week.

Mr. Jones, whose nearly 18 years’ work at the water plant included recent duties as maintenance administrator in the Division of Water Treatment, voluntarily submitted his resignation via email Feb. 1. In that email, he accused Andrew McClure, the acting commissioner of plant operations, and others of taking retaliatory action against him after he returned from his suspension Jan. 26.

“Your actions have made it impossible for me to effectively complete the duties and responsibilities of my job as administrator of maintenance or any other tasks given to me,” the email stated.

Mr. McClure declined to be interviewed by The Blade, but said in a Feb. 1 letter to Mr. Jones the city “categorically denies any knowledge or participation in any retaliatory actions against you upon returning to work January 26, 2023.”

That letter, also signed by Elizabeth Lawrence, an administrative analyst in Toledo’s human resources department, was an acknowledgment to Mr. Jones that his resignation had been accepted.

During a 95-minute interview with The Blade, Mr. Jones said he was “very shocked” and “hurt” by the disciplinary action taken against him.

“I believe my actions, my job, and my reputation was hurt. My character was hurt,” he said.

Mr. Jones was found guilty Dec. 2 by Tene Jackson, a city human resources hearing officer, of failure to perform job duties, misconduct, dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming a city employee for the two allegations, which were heard together Nov. 18. Charges of breach of confidentiality and failure to follow procedure were dismissed.

According to Ms. Jackson’s report, Ms. Lawrence told the hearing officer in her opening statement that it was “more likely than not” that Mr. Jones helped his cousin, Anthony Hobbs, get answers in advance for a promotional exam.

“There are other possibilities, but it is more likely than not that Mr. Hobbs would not have been able to [get near-perfect] answers on the written exam unless he was given help by Mr. Jones,” the report states.

Mr. Hobbs is an employee at the water plant who worked for Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones was assigned to administer the test by Mr. McClure. It is normally Mr. McClure’s duty, but he told the hearing officer he was too busy. He also said he knew fully well that one of the four employees who took the test was Mr. Jones’ cousin.

The hearing officer’s report stated that Mr. McClure was “under the impression” that Mr. Jones would not administer the same test given to some employees in 2018, but did.

Mr. Jones was accused of photographing the answers with his cell phone and providing them to his cousin moments before the test was given Sept. 30.

But cell phone records did not show calls or texts from Mr. Jones to Mr. Hobbs during the timeframe in question, the hearing officer’s report states.

Mr. Hobbs, who is still employed at the plant, scored 19 of a possible 23 points, the highest of the four who took that exam.

Mr. Jones told The Blade he was known affectionately among some co-workers as “Mo,” and that he had a reputation for fixing equipment in need of repair.

“There are a number of items I fixed there on site and a number of items I have fixed at home and brought them back and put them into service,” he said.

The welder in question, a 2016 model with a $1,600 purchase price, needed to be fixed.

Mr. Jones acknowledged that it ended up in his car and at his house for several weeks. But he also produced for the hearing a statement from a local branch of a company called Airgas that acknowledged he had taken the equipment to an Airgas store on Alexis Road to see if it could be fixed there. He was told it couldn’t.

As the controversy over the exam heated up, Mr. Jones brought the welder back to the water plant inside a sealed box he gave to two employees who reported to him, and told them to put it back in a storage room. One of the employees broke the seal, saw what was inside, and reported his discovery, according to the hearing officer’s report.

Ms. Lawrence told the hearing officer it was “more probable than not” that Mr. Jones “took the welder for his own personal gain.”

Ms. Jackson’s report cited strained relations at the plant between Mr. Jones and certain individuals, with Mr. Jones stating he believed he was targeted for disciplinary action because of their “past history.”

In his interview with The Blade, Mr. Murry cited examples in which he believes Deputy Mayor Abby Arnold treated Mr. Jones and other employees unfairly as well.

The hearing officer’s report quotes the water division as stating that “personal issues and negative feelings” went both ways.

Mr. McClure’s lone comment to The Blade was through a newly hired Department of Public Utilities spokesman, Erin Simmons, who said none of the four applicants who took the test in question were hired.

“We threw out those scores and did a whole new interview. Mr. Hobbs had the opportunity to be in the subsequent interview but declined,” Mr. McClure is quoted as saying.

All other questions were referred to the city law department, where Paul Syring, a general counsel there, said he could not comment on matters pending before the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

“The city takes all allegations of discrimination — race or otherwise — seriously,” Mr. Syring said. “Those allegations will be addressed as part of the ongoing legal process.”