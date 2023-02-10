UT volunteers pack a nutritional punch for starving children

Volunteers from the University of Toledo gathered Friday to address not the United States’ food deserts, but a worldwide abyss.

"We are a niche," said Mary Kirkpatrick, a supervisor for the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, which teamed up for a two-day event with UT's Klar Leadership Academy, a student organization led by the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation.

More than 500 volunteers packed ingredients bags of food with soy, rice, dried vegetables, and a powder of 17 vitamins. Each bag provides six meals expected to cover a hungry child’s full-day nutrition.

“With the efforts of our Klar Leadership Academy students, volunteers, and engaged community members and leaders, we aim to nourish the future by providing nutritious meals to children around the world, empowering them with the foundation they need to thrive and reach their full potential,” said Bob Yonker, an associate professor of management in the business college and the Klar academy’s director.

The campaign’s stated goal is to pack 100,000-plus meals, which would be enough to provide a year's worth of daily food for hundreds of children.

While members of the Klar Leadership Academy have been participating in the outreach effort for the past eight years, Feed My Starving Children was founded in 1987, when it began creating its formula for delivering a nutritional meal that can be digested by a person in any environment.

"To get a bag to create a porridge is not what people here [in the United States] are looking for," Ms. Kirkpatrick said, but those in impoverished areas are happy for such offerings.

As students packed the ingredients, grown and manufactured in the United States, they did not yet know the destination of their efforts. That will be released once the project is completed.

UT seniors Faith Bostelman and Molly Bennett, both 21, volunteered as a sort of capstone to their years of study.

"It has been done previously. I wanted to keep up that tradition," said Ms. Bostelman, a human resources major.

"It is impactful," said Ms. Bennett, an accounting major. "To be with all these people in this effort is always a good feeling."

Ms. Kirkpatrick agreed that one of the highlights is supporting large groups of people dedicated to a single purpose.

"My favorite part is it brings people together to highlight the need," she said.

Food is only one part of a five-year sustenance program that Feed My Starving Children seeks to instill in any community it serves, ranging from Haiti to Angola. The Christian nonprofit partners with other organizations to create safe, accessible drinking water, agricultural opportunities, and trade markets for artisans.

"The overall goal is to work ourselves out of a job," Ms. Kirkpatrick said.

Volunteers will conclude their two-day effort from 9 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Health Education Center on the main UT campus.