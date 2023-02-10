Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

By Peter Krouse, cleveland.com,

9 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State
‘Cleveland’s water is safe:’ East Palestine train traveled through Cleveland before derailment, City Council issues statement on concerns
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘This is absurd’: Train cars that derailed in Ohio were labeled non-hazardous
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
See what’s been found in East Palestine creek after the Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular
Norfolk Southern derailments: Darcy cartoon
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Communities surrounding East Palestine concerned for water too
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO Shows Up in East Palestine to ‘Support’ Community, Drives Off
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Mom who fled with baby after toxic derailment wants officials to 'drink the water' in Ohio town
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
Resident in East Palestine asked to sign 'hold harmless' form
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Erin Brockovich on Ohio: ‘If you feel unsafe, leave’
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
There is an abundance of “White Noise” in East Palestine, Ohio
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Here's the latest on the Ohio train derailment crisis
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Customer rescues trapped worker after car crashes into Elyria bakery
Elyria, OH10 hours ago
Ohio train broke down before derailment in East Palestine according to Norfolk Southern employees
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Driver claims language barrier caused him to flee: Brunswick Hills Township Police blotter
Brunswick, OH3 hours ago
New fee will fund relocation of Cleveland Hopkins car rental center, but is it worth it?
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Ohio train derailment lawyer issues stark warning to impacted families: 'Don't take the money'
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Ohio governor reacts to JD Vance video, confirms creek 'very near' derailment is 'severely contaminated'
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
TOXIC BLACK CLOUD FROM OHIO TRAIN CRASH SLAMS INTO WNY, MEDIA SILENT
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Shapiro says Norfolk Southern’s response to East Palestine derailment and fire put first responders and residents at ‘significant risk’
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Community Councils in Fairview Park, North Olmsted seek Citizen of the Year nominations: A Place in the Sun
North Olmsted, OH2 hours ago
Rail Operator Backs Out of Town Hall on Ohio Train Disaster, Citing Safety Concerns
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
A hat trick of speeders land in Bedford Municipal Court: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Bentleyville, OH1 day ago
Body pulled from Lake Erie at Euclid Beach Park
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
How worried should I be after the Ohio train derailment?
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Early morning winds kick up plume near East Palestine train derailment site
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Three more hazardous chemicals identified at East Palestine derailment, lawsuit filed
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Cleveland, Cuyahoga County employees recount experiences riding public transit last week
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Residents Near Train Disaster Report Dying Animals, Sicknesses, Despite Officials Saying It's Safe
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
How vinyl chloride, chemical released in the Ohio train derailment, can damage the liver – it’s used to make PVC plastics
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy