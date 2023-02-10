PUBG Mobile reveals 2023 pro tier schedule

The newly-expanded PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will commence later this month in Southeast Asia to kick off the 2023 pro-tier PUBG Mobile Esports schedule, it was announced Friday.

After the Southeast Asia division, the PMPL will turn to the Americas with the North American division competing in March and April and the Brazil and Latin America subregions playing from March to May. The Middle East & Africa Championship is slated for March and April and the Arabian subdivision is May to June.

Dates were not yet announced for the European Championship, which encompasses Europe and Turkey.

Then come the two global PUBG Mobile competitions. The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) will be contested in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in July. The tournament will invite the top two teams from Southeast Asia and one apiece from South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The 48-team PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will begin with the “PMGC League” from November to December and proceed to the grand finals stage later in December.

The esport’s organizers also promised format changes to these two global events, though details were not yet released.

“Following an excellent start to 2023 with the conclusion of the 2022 PMGC, we’re pleased to share the full schedule of our amazing line-up of pro-tier competitions for this year,” PUBG Mobile global esports director James Yang said in a statement. “… our competitive ecosystem has never been stronger and we can’t wait to see the reaction from our fans.”

–Field Level Media

