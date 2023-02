cbs17

Man pleads guilty to raping juvenile, Fayetteville police say By Kathryn Hubbard, 9 days ago

By Kathryn Hubbard, 9 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that a man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday. Jerry Williams, 44, pleaded ...