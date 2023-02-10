Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
670 The Score

Kyle Long walked out on Bears at halftime of a game after Matt Nagy called the offensive line 'gutless, quiet b******'

By 670 Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3yVV_0kjWneDj00

(670 The Score) In the year since he was fired by the Bears, former head coach Matt Nagy has lamented the way that he struggled to communicate with his team. That's now seen in a new light after a story told by one of his former players, offensive lineman Kyle Long.

On the Green Light podcast with his brother Chris Long, Kyle Long recently shared a story about a halftime interaction during the Bears’ loss to the Raiders in October 2019, a game that was played in London. The veteran Long had to remove himself from the team’s locker room after Nagy seemed to have crossed the line in calling out the offensive line.

“We were playing the Raiders, we were getting our ass whooped, we were in there at halftime, and our head coach Matt Nagy, God bless him, bless his heart, he looks at the O-line and says, ‘You guys are playing like some gutless, quiet b******,’” Long recalled. “And he’s staring me in the eyeballs. And I stood up in the middle of the halftime thing and I walked out.

“Our security guy, he was my buddy, he’s like, ‘Kyle, come on, man.’ He said, ‘Not like this. Not like this.’”

The Bears trailed 17-0 at halftime of that game against the Raiders. They lost 24-21 in what would prove to be Long’s last game with the team – and his final contest in the NFL.

“They told me, they said, ‘Do no come back to the building, don’t come back,’" Long said. "We’re done. Don’t call my house. Don’t come by my house. We’re done.”

The Bears placed Long on season-ending injured reserve following that game, citing his nagging hip injury. Clearly, there was more to his sudden conclusion with the Bears than initially known.

Nagy was fired by the Bears after the 2021 season after posting a 34-31 mark in the regular season in four years as head coach in Chicago. He's currently serving as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and explained earlier this week that his struggles with the Bears have helped him press forward.

“I failed in a lot of areas,” Nagy told reporters, including Pat Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I know for a fact it’s going to make me stronger. I promise you that. I’m telling you right now it’s going to make me stronger.”

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL
"Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt" - when Michael Jordan didn't let LeBron James play in a pick-up game
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Report: Elvis Andrus agrees to a 1-year deal to return to White Sox
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Report: Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi to interview for Cardinals' defensive coordinator opening
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy sent a loud message after leaving Kansas City for Washington
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy