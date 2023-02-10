Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Browns Owners Dee, Jimmy Haslam in Talks to Buy Stake in Bucks, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXBk0_0kjWnRhA00

The Cleveland owners have reportedly been trying to get into the NBA recently.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and the Haslam Sports Group are interested in buying a stake in the Bucks , Sportico reports . Haslam would buyout Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the team.

Lasry has been a primary co-owner of the team along with Wes Edens since the two bought the franchise in 2014 for $550 million. According to Sportico, both Lasry and Edens alternated five-year stretches as primary governor of the franchise, and Lasry’s stretch is up at the end of next year, with Edens preparing to take back the position in the Fall of 2024.

The Athletic ’s Shams Charania reports Lasry was initially talking about a deal with Mat Ishbia before Ishbia decided to buy the Suns instead . Lasry then pivoted to talks with Haslem about a potential deal.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012 for $1.05 billion, and they also own the Columbus Crew in MLS. Additionally, Jimmy was previously a minority owner in the Steelers. He is also the chairman of Pilot Flying J, a truck stop brand, a company that the FBI previously investigated for fraud .

Sportico reports Haslam has been trying to get into NBA ownership and was one of the interested parties in buying the Timberwolves before that team went to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez .

While both sides have been talking about a deal for months, that doesn’t mean a deal will definitively get done.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI
Giannis to Undergo Tests on Wrist Injury After All-Star Game
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Most Popular
Report: Eagles’ Gardner-Johnson Fined for Hit in Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Columnist Slams Chiefs for Controversial Tomahawk Chop Gesture
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
NFL Wants Metcalf to Take Drug Test After NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Shaq, Barkley Trash Salt Lake City Before NBA All-Star Game
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
Brady Reacts to Mahomes’s Supposed Near-Disaster With Lombardi Trophy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Brittney Griner Signs Deal With Mercury, per Report
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Esiason Explains Why NFL Wouldn’t Put Super Bowl on PPV
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
TV Reporter Trolls Cowboys During Stand-Up at XFL Game
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Mic’d-Up LeBron Drops Potential Hint About NBA Future During ASG
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James Share Wholesome Moment
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Report: NFL Could Eliminate Play That Helped Eagles Dominate
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
White Sox Sign Free Agent Elvis Andrus, per Reports
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
LeBron James Pulls No Punches on Importance of Second Half of Lakers’ Season
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Eagles GM Discusses Jalen Hurts’s Contract Talks
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Kevin Love Shares Message for Cavaliers Fans After Buyout
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Boston enters All-Star weekend with the best record in basketball
Boston, MA2 days ago
Donovan Mitchell Humbly Praises Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Amid NBA MVP Race
Denver, CO1 day ago
LeBron Exits All-Star Game at Halftime with Hand Contusion
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Kevin Love’s Buyout Doesn’t Eliminate Him From Cavaliers’ Rafter Contention
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum Praise Ime Udoka After Departure From Celtics
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy