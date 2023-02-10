Open in App
Chalmette, LA
WGNO

Man wanted in Chalmette homicide

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

9 days ago

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. ( WGNO ) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kelan Sartin in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old juvenile Thursday (Feb. 9) in Chalmette.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Golden Drive around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and located male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigation underway following Chalmette shooting

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through investigation, detectives identified and determined Sartin to be the shooter in the incident. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Sartin is wanted for second degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sartin, or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

