Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Domestic violence resources available in Springfield

By Alanna Flood,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNChv_0kjWlWBD00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The father, mother and 12 year-old son who were found shot to death in their Andover home Thursday is apparently a case of domestic violence, according to the Essex County District Attorney.

This sad event in Andover, took place on the heels of two other violent family-centered incidents in Cohasset and Duxbury, with many in the state reeling. However, people who work locally for domestic violence programs want you to know they are there to help.

Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Massachusetts home

One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The Springfield YWCA is a local resource for victims of domestic violence and they say it’s a crime that can be hard to detect and even harder to escape from.

“Most of the time, there’s a sense of frightening because when victims are trying to leave an abuser, that’s when they become more likely to be abused,” said Louis Santiago, a Supervisor of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault programs at YWCA.

Santiago added that one of the most basic needs victims have is the need for a safe place to go to figure out what to do. The YWCA has 58 bed to shelter victims of domestic violence and Santiago says they are always full. Beds are available on a first come, first serve.

However, the YWCA works with agencies across the state and can refer people in need to other shelters. The organization also offers legal counseling, day care, access to medical care and employment. People at these organizations stress they are there to help, not to judge and welcome anyone who might need their help.

Professors of criminology say many abusers are born from a cycle of violence and have not learned proper coping mechanisms. Professor Dunton at Western New England University added domestic violence spiked during COVID-19 and we are still feeling the effects of the financial impact and isolation.

“A lot of that contributes to the stress, which can then contribute to intimate partner violence,” said Professor Dunton.

Help for Domestic Violence:

  • YWCA of Western Massachusetts – 800-796-8711 or 413-733-7100
  • Domestic Violence Hotline – 800-799-SAFE
  • Behavioral Health Network – 877-898-3411
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State
Family-friendly covid-19 vaccine clinics in Springfield, Holyoke
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Pittsfield nurse sentenced in drug theft case
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee holds 67th Grand Colleen Coronation Ball
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Most Popular
Springfield Police Youth Aide Unit looking for missing teen
Springfield, MA11 hours ago
Community supports Springfield restaurant following temporary closure
Springfield, MA1 day ago
61st annual Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
2 adults, child found dead in Connecticut home identified as Massachusetts residents
Brooklyn, CT2 days ago
Pedestrian safety concerns rise in the region
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
How many pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Chicopee
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
MassHire educates workplaces on substance use disorders
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Billiards lounge hosts fundraising tournament in honor of Holyoke Mall shooting victim
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Agawam St. Patrick’s Committee crowns their colleen
Agawam, MA1 day ago
Bowl-A-Thon held in East Longmeadow raises money for Junior Achievement programs
East Longmeadow, MA2 days ago
‘Women-supporting-women’ event called ‘Sip & Shop With the Gals’ held in Northampton
Northampton, MA3 days ago
Missing Huntington teen last seen in Norwich Lake area
Huntington, MA2 days ago
City of Springfield is updating neighborhood plans
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Six Flags holds “rapid hiring” event
Agawam, MA19 hours ago
Crews put out small fire at Springfield laundromat
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield police investigating hit and run incident on State Street
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Three Urgent Care Centers to close in Hampden County
Longmeadow, MA3 days ago
3 people without a home after fire on Page Blvd. in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Dryer fire put out in Springfield home
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Annual Bright Nights Appreciation Breakfast in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Montgomery resident arrested for warrants on Main Road
Russell, MA2 days ago
Driver and passenger killed in overnight crash in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Easthampton holds celebration to recognize black leaders
Easthampton, MA2 days ago
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will not seek re-election
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
AG will send advisory on housing mandat
Middleborough, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy