wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 2/10/23: Unpredictable economy, Super Bowl TV deals, and ‘Odd in Avondale’s Valloween’ By Pete Zimmerman, 9 days ago

By Pete Zimmerman, 9 days ago

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Advisor, Performance Trust Asset Management, talks to John about why the market is having a down week, if he believes high ...