PCB city officials temporarily waiving annex fee for property owners

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach city officials are hoping to encourage property owners within unincorporated Bay County to annex themselves into the city limits.

City officials have decided to waive the up to $2900 fee for property owners.

The council said the “enclaves” or pockets of unincorporated bay county cause problems in planning and growth.

They also said it makes it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to these areas.

By getting rid of the fee, they hope it will incentivize property owners to voluntarily annex themselves.

“When they get a 9-1-1 call, it might be an area inside the city limits, but it’s an enclave that is not part of the city so my county has to take care of most of those areas. We have a mutual aid agreement with them, but we’re just trying to clean those boundaries up and by waiving this fee, the annexation fee, maybe encourage some of those to come into the city limits,” Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said.

The annexation waiver will expire on August 8.

