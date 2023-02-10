Open in App
Decatur, IL
Journal Star

More details released about West Peoria gas station homicide. Here's what we know

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star,

9 days ago
PEORIA — Prosecutors say two Decatur men involved in Peoria County's first homicide of the year were both at a South Peoria nightclub just 15 minutes before the fatal shooting.

The victim, Stashaun L. Wheeler, 35, had left the club at about 3:45 a.m. and drove to Casey's gas station on West Farmington Road. Lamentae Turner, 22, allegedly followed him from the club to the gas station where Turner and another unknown person shot Wheeler before fleeing the gas station.

Turner faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the Jan. 22, 2023, fatal shooting. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to life in prison. Chief Peoria County Judge Kate Gorman set bond at $1.75 million and scheduled a March 9 preliminary hearing.

What did video surveillance show?

Assistant State's Attorney Terry Muench told Gorman that video surveillance footage at the gas station showed Wheeler walking out of the store and towards his car when two men ran up and started shooting at him. The 35-year-old was found dead at Casey's, located at 2114 W. Farmington Road, shortly after 4 a.m.

Muench said the two shooters then fled on foot west out of the parking and towards a car that was waiting on the side of the road just past the gas station.

Using camera footage from the gas station, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff's Office were able to determine both had been at Dream Night Club, 2205 SW Washington St. Video from the club showed both men enter the club at some point. Detectives were able to identify Turner based upon his hairstyle and a large tag that was hanging from the back of his pants, Muench said in open court.

Turner and two others then left at about 3:15 or 3:20 a.m., drove around the lot to find a new place and waited. Wheeler left the club at about 3:45 a.m. and drove off with the car that contained Turner and the others following, the prosecutor said.

Pere Marquette bomb threats: What we learned in court about the suspect and the case

License plate readers played a role

License plate reader cameras, placed around the city, captured the two cars on their way to the gas station. Using those cameras, they were able to find the plate number and tracked it to a person in Decatur who said he had loaned Turner the car, Muench said.

Cell phone records, Muench said, also confirmed that Turner had left Decatur, driven to Peoria, gone to the club and then to the gas station.

Turner also is being held on an IDOC parole violation. He was released in May 2022, after serving roughly half of a four-year prison sentence resulting from a 2020 Macon County conviction for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

