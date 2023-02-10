BDS recognizes National School Counselors Appreciation Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and teachers throughout Bay District Schools took time this week to acknowledge and thank their school counselors.

“Our school counselors work tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure our students have every opportunity for success,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

This year, Bay District School is acknowledging Breakfast Point Academy counselor Robin Jones, who has worked as a counselor in the district for 24 years.

After graduating from college, Jones said she didn’t intend on becoming a counselor, but she quickly grew to love it.

“To help students, really,” Jones said. “And it’s always nice when you see that you’ve been able to help them turn things around and make some improvements in their educational life.”

Jones has been a counselor in three different schools at both the elementary and middle school level.

“Each day is a little different you can plan some things each day, but then you don’t always know what your day might entail,” Jones said.

She also says the job has evolved over the years.

“It has changed a lot, Jones said. “There are a lot of things now that is more digitized that used to be paper-based or a lot of things that students are going through that they are more willing sometimes to come and see you about.”

But the goal of helping students succeed personally and academically has remained the same.

“There have been a couple of students in the past who have a few years later come back and said, ‘I really appreciate what you did for me,'” Jones said. “So that’s always nice to be able to hear that and know that you made some difference with them.”

Jones said the student’s gratitude makes her job special.

