Panama City, FL
WMBB

Qualifying for April’s municipal elections wraps up

By Emma Riley,

9 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Qualifying for April’s municipal elections wrapped up on Friday afternoon.

This year every seat up for election will have at least two people on the ballot.

The only exception, Parker Council Seat 4.

Staci Galbreath was automatically elected for that seat on Friday.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said to make sure you are registered to vote ahead of election day.

Three Bay County locations offering free tax services

“Qualifying is coming to an end and it goes to the voters to do the next step,” Andersen said. “If you want to vote by mail, call my office at 850-784-6100 or go online and make your vote-by-mail request. This year, if you haven’t made one, you’ve got to renew that request. It’s a requirement. It’s not hard to do, but you need to check and make sure if you’re voting, you can intend to vote by mail that you get that request in.”

With qualifying ended, voters will now select the mayors in Panama City, Lynn Haven, Parker and Mexico Beach.

Commission seats are also up for election in those cities.

Panama City will also have a special referendum about the Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption Program on this year’s ballot.

Election day is April 18.

