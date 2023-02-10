Democratic chairwoman files challenge candidate's eligibility

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County Democratic Party Chairwoman Jacque Chosnek filed a challenge against Democratic Lafayette City Council candidate, Derek Reuter.

Chosnek challenged Reuter’s candidacy after discovering he had been convicted of a Class D felony in Allen County in 2004.

In Reuter's criminal case, he was convicted of felony possession of marijuana.

“Under Indiana law, if you have a felony conviction, you are not eligible to be a candidate for office or hold public office,” Chosnek said.

“And the felony conviction out of Allen County, there is a different spelling of the first name, but I was able to cross-reference the date of birth and driver’s license number associated with that felony conviction to Derek’s voter’s registration record," Chosnek said. "So I did confirm that I was dealing with the correct person before filing the challenge.”

When making this decision, Chosnek referenced Indiana code title 3 elections § 3-8-1-5, which states a person with a felony conviction is disqualified from running for or holding office.

The Journal & Courier reached out to Reuter for a comment regarding the challenge and his conviction in 2004.

Reuter had not heard about the challenge prior to the J&C's call.

“As far as I am aware, it's not illegal to be a city council person, state rep, or U.S. rep with a felony conviction,” Reuter stated.

“When it comes to marijuana, my comment is: That’s not really a felony that’s more like a tattoo of my personal opinion on the position of marijuana. And that it should be legal, recreationally and medically.

“I could have fought that to be a misdemeanor, but I wear it as a badge of honor and a tattoo as my status on the position.”

The J&C told Reuter that it appeared state law barred him from running for office because of the felony.

“More than 10 years have passed on that conviction, and it’s more than eligible to be expunged and as long as it’s expunged by the time I take office, I see nothing wrong with the candidacy,” Reuter said.

“So if I win in the primary, I can spend the $600 in Allen County court to have it expunged. The judge has previously acknowledged they would have wiped it off my record long ago.”

According to Indiana code title 3 elections § 3-8-1-5, a person may run for office if their felony conviction has been pardoned, reversed, vacated, set aside, not entered because the trial court did not accept the person's guilty plea, or expunged from their record.

“If the felony conviction is expunged that is an exception to the disqualification, but this conviction at the current instance has not been expunged, and so that makes him ineligible to be a candidate for office under the code section,” Chosnek said.

“And I thought it was my responsibility as county chair to file the challenge to protect the integrity of our election process.”

The Tippecanoe County election board will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday to determine if Reuter will still remain be a candidate for the at-large seat for the Lafayette City Council.

The window for individuals to challenge a candidate’s filing closed at noon Friday.

