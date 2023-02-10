Police: Man arrested in connection to multiple stolen vehicles

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man has been taken into custody this week in connection to several vehicles stolen in December, according to Brownsville police.

Mario Alberto Alanis, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of theft, the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a reported vehicle theft at the 2900 block of Weslaco Road in Brownsville, where the owner of a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado told police it was stolen at approximately at 4:30 a.m., police said.

“One of the victim’s friends saw the vehicle later in the day and was able to see that vehicle was at a gas station,” the police department said.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of a man they identified as Alanis, police said.

On Feb. 7, the police department’s Auto Task Force found Alanis, who was wearing black jogger with white letters and white tennis shoes, police said.

“The agents remembered there were several cases with a male subject matching the description and clothing [who] had stolen several other vehicles throughout December,” police said.

Alanis was arraigned Feb. 8 and has a total bond of $375,000.

