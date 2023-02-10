Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
sentinelcolorado.com

Multicultural Mosaic Foundation hosting interfaith vigil for earthquake victims Saturday

By CARINA JULIG, Sentinel Staff Writer,

9 days ago
AURORA | The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation will be holding an interfaith prayer vigil Saturday evening for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aurora, CO
Cherry Creek schools gets $1.5 million federal boost for mental health center gone over budget
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Girls Wrestling: Overland’s Mendoza pins way to fifth place at state wrestling
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Boys Basketball: Eaglecrest takes on Cherry Creek for Centennial League Tourney crown
Greenwood Village, CO1 day ago
Most Popular
Girls Basketball: Grandview to play for Centennial League Tourney title
Aurora, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy