Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas believed to be in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area.

Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case.

RFPD said a warrant has been issued for Raven Yates for two counts of “Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return.” Yates is accused of leaving her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son alone in a home since September 28, 2022.

RFPD said the two children are not registered in school and have spent “much of the time without access to food or medical supplies.”

RFPD said the children’s father, who lives out of state, reported to Police that the children were alone. The father said he realized they were alone because the daughter regularly asked him to send them food and because he’d been told the mother was seen in Mobile without the children.

Once he reported the children to Police, the father flew in from California, where he was working. Police said the children are now safe with a family member in Alabama.

In 2018, Yates was arrested in Texas on active warrants from Mobile, where she was accused of slashing a repo driver, who’d come to get her vehicle, with a boxcutter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.