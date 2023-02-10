Open in App
FOX31 Denver

Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard

By Andrea Henderson,

9 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Robert Goad was a longtime Denver resident and FedEx worker who was killed on his way to work Wednesday morning.

“Who wants to get up at 3 o’clock in the morning to go to work? He was just going to work, and to be shot down — it could be anyone,” his sister, Barbara Goad, said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

His sister described him as someone who loved to travel and was happily married.

“He loves his dogs. He’s married. He loved his spouse. Everyone liked him,” Barbara Goad said.

The deadly shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Robert Goad was driving on Colorado Boulevard near 11th Ave when someone started shooting at his truck, a black Ford Maverick. An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

“It hurts me so much to know my brother was terrified the last minutes of his life. He was terrified,” Barbara Goad said.

Her brother’s five-year wedding anniversary is on Sunday. That’s when the family plans to hold a ceremony in celebration of his life.

The police don’t have a motive or any suspects at this time. If you have any information, you’re urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

