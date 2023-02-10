Open in App
Wise County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Three plead guilty to selling fentanyl linked to teenage overdoses in Wise County

By Brandon Carwile,

9 days ago

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three California residents have pleaded guilty to using Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County, which linked them to two teenage overdoses.

Alexander Ortiz, 25, Destiny Raeann Perez, 23 and Jorge Efrain Perez Jr., 24, each pled guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia, the trio packaged and sold tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills to buyers between Nov. 1, 2020, and June 20, 2022.

Amidst ongoing investigation, Richmond Jail found to be ‘in compliance’ after annual inspection

Among the buyers was Big Stone Gap resident, Paul Mason Perkins, who used the social media platforms to order 1,000 pills every few weeks from Ortiz. Perkins sold the pills to individuals in Wise County, some of which were linked to two teenage overdoses in November 2021.

Last year, Perkins and two other Southwest Virginia residents pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

For the California trio, Ortiz faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years for also pleading guilty to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Both Jorge Perez and Destiny Perez each face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Comments / 0
