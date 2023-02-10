Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Man sentenced to 5 years following Norfolk gun charges from 2021 shooting

By Julia Varnier,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIFJo_0kjWhacP00

A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to 5 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2021, Louis Bernard Lee, III, 26, a former affiliate of the criminal street gang the United Blood Nation, was stopped by an Old Dominion University Police Department (ODUPD) officer for speeding.

Lee had an outstanding warrant for an attempted malicious wounding that occurred on April 26, 2021.

During the arrest, ODUPD said they discovered two firearms in Lee’s vehicle. Also recovered from the vehicle was a loaded 30-round extended clip and a loaded 50-round drum magazine. Lee was previously convicted of a felony in the City of Norfolk and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Lee admitted he used one of the firearms recovered from the vehicle in a shooting on April 26, 2021.

For the April 2021 shooting he was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lee was sentenced for those charges on December 22, 2021, and received a 4-year sentence.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ramin Fatehi, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney; and Christopher Amon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham M. Stolle and Assistant U.S. Attorney John F. Butler prosecuted the case. Stolle also serves as an Assistant Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State
2 persons of interest charged with murder in Dunedin Road shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
'It's hell on earth:' Slain Chesapeake teen's mom warns of growing danger in Va.
Chesapeake, VA2 hours ago
Remember that wipe you flushed down the toilet? This could be it now
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Most Popular
Man dies following Norfolk shooting: Police
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Shooting at apartment complex in Isle of Wight leaves man injured: Police
Smithfield, VA1 hour ago
Chesapeake inmate found dead inside cell after apparent suicide
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Police ID man wanted in July 2022 deadly shooting on Jenkins Place in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Mother charged after 6-year-old student brings handgun to Norfolk school: Police
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man seriously injured after shooting at O’Keefe Street and B Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man turns himself in after being charged with Portsmouth woman's murder
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Norfolk mom speaks after finding 18-year-old son who had been missing for weeks
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
NN educators want gun laws passed after Richneck shooting; some parents disagree
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Walmart filling positions at Chesapeake location where mass shooting took place
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Man, 42, killed in Norfolk shooting, 17-year-old also shot: Police
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Man found dead on Gilmerton Avenue in Portsmouth, police say
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
What's the safety protocol? Students bringing weapons to school in Hampton Roads
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man found dead on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth; homicide investigation underway
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
After 40 years in Newport News, addiction treatment program finds new home
Newport News, VA18 hours ago
How Norfolk hospital staff are working to help those impacted by gun violence
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Two hurt in crash on Battlefield Boulevard South in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Man shot while riding motorbike in Farmington area of Hampton, police say
Hampton, VA4 days ago
Death of Ghent bike shop owner comes as a shock to the community
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Norfolk car dealership placed on Navy's 'off-limits list' due to 'bird-dogging'
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Suffolk house fire sends person to the hospital with critical injuries
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
2 adults, 1 child displaced after house fire in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA20 hours ago
Navy explains the ‘off-limits list’ and how businesses end up on it
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
'I'm angry:' Newport News mother says she's fed up with school bullying
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Congressman Bobby Scott donates $2 million to the YMCA of Virginia Peninsulas
Newport News, VA1 day ago
What are the rules in place to protect whales?
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy