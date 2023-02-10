Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence

A shooting incident Friday afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.

Upon arrived, deputies found three individuals with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital and is currently in unknown condition.

An investigation has begun, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

No suspect information has yet been released, but reports say Sheriff Hobart Lewis announced that a suspect has been arrested in the Spartanburg area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.