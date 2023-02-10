Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow named FedEx Air Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the offense with an aggressive style and some of the best accuracy in the NFL, picked up an award on Thursday at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Burrow was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year. As the Bengals won the AFC North, Burrow completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL MVP, and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

For winning the award, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in Burrow's name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.