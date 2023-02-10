Hike at park on Valentine's Day with a lantern, 20 questions and anyone you like

SOUTH BEND — To mark Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s County Park at 50651 Laurel Road will let visitors borrow a lantern to hike trails from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 so they can seek and ponder 20 questions posted along the way. This is for sweethearts, friends or family and includes a stop at the Manion Cabin for a fire, hot cocoa and dancing under the stars.

Lanterns will be available while supplies last. This event is free, but donations will be accepted to the St. Joseph County Parks Foundation to help with schools and non-profit programs. No pre-registration is required.

This replaces the originally scheduled Valentine’s Day Ski because of a lack of snow.

