No application sent: City runs out of time to apply for ambulance zone

By Joey GillGeorge Eskola,

9 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The clock has run out on Augusta applying for the Richmond County ambulance zone.

Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. was the deadline for the city to make an application to the Georgia Department of Health, but Mayor Garnett Johnson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that no city application was submitted.

A Zoom meeting to discuss pursuing the zone was shut down Friday morning by a city attorney for a lack of a quorum after only the mayor and five commissioners called in.

Some Commissioners are questioning why no application was made after a motion to approve the zone was approved by the commission on January 25 on a unanimous vote.

The city’s long-time ambulance provider Gold Cross, after surrendering the zone in January, did apply by Friday’s deadline.

A statement was released by Mayor Johnson’s office Friday afternoon:

Securing a contract with an EMS provider is an ongoing issue that Mayor Johnson’s Administration inherited, and the Administration hoped a decision would be made prior to the Mayor taking office. This morning, there was a Special Called Meeting to discuss how to proceed with the ERZ application. Unfortunately, the meeting did not happen as there were not enough Commissioners present to constitute a quorum. The zone application deadline was Friday, February 10 at 4PM. Regrettably, Augusta-Richmond County did not submit an application. Applying for the zone would have given the City of Augusta an opportunity to contract with a provider of its choosing and to hold that provider accountable. The City of Augusta’s emergency response zone provider is now at the discretion of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The well-being of Augusta-Richmond County Constituents and fiscal accountability is always the Mayor’s top priority. Yesterday, the Mayor broke a tie and voted “no” to moving forward with the contract that was recommended as the proposed subsidy far exceeded anything historically offered or paid to any previous EMS provider. The Mayor has always been a supporter of local business as it is the driver of our local and national economy. He is working diligently to establish service that promotes and maintains constituent’s well-being without increased financial burden.  The Mayor remains focused on ensuring the contracted provider is responsible and accountable to Augusta-Richmond County citizens should they find themselves in need of emergent care.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

