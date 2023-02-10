J-Hope Faces Obstacles in Last ‘J-Hope IN THE BOX’ Trailer

J-Hope dropped the final trailer for his upcoming documentary J-Hope IN THE BOX on Friday (Feb. 10).

The music film follows the BTS member over the course of more than 200 days as he records his debut solo album Jack in the Box and prepares for his solo headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022. In the clip, the rapper faces serious obstacles in the lead-up to the studio set’s release. “Rearrangements aren’t coming out. Dance isn’t coming out either,” he says in the video, admitting, “Thinking of that, I can’t sleep. This is frustrating.

Related

J-Hope Drops Teaser Trailer for 'J-Hope IN THE BOX' Documentary

“I am doing everything from start to finish,” J-Hope continues. “I included many things that are my concerns…Music of J-Hope’s world is inside the box. I don’t want to deny that. That’s also me too. Thinking that, I did think about how I should show my maturity too.”

Later in the trailer, he reflects on the support his BTS bandmates gave him through the process of going out on his own. “If members are around me, I gain synergy,” he says as he readies himself for Lollapalooza. “But it’s just me who must create that.”

J-Hope IN THE BOX is set to premiere next Friday (Feb. 17) on Weverse and around the world on Disney+.

At the end of 2022, J-Hope closed out the year by performing a mash-up of 2019’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” and a special holiday remix of BTS’ “Butter” as part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve .

Watch J-Hope’s latest trailer for J-Hope IN THE BOX below.