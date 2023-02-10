Dirt Cheap in Wichita Falls to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Another retailer in Wichita Falls is set to close its doors.

Everything must go signs located on and throughout Dirt Cheap gave the first clue that the store would soon be closing its doors. When asked if the store was closing one employee said that the store would close as early as March 10 while another said they did not know the exact date but that it would be March.

The store is currently still stocked but according to one employee, clothing was being boxed up to be sent to other Dirt Cheap locations on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Dirt Cheap in Wichita Falls is set to close its doors in March of 2023. New store hours sign located on the door. Photo credit: Carney Porter/KFDX “Everything Must Go” sign hangs in the window of the Wichita Falls Dirt Cheap location. Photo Credit: Carney Porter/KFDX A “Nothing Held back Sign” hangs in the window of Dirt Cheap in wichita Falls. Photo Credit: Carney Porter/ KFDX “Nothing Held Back” “Everything now 40 to 80% off” signs hang from the ceiling in Dirt Cheap. Photo Credit: Courtney Clarkin/KFDX

Employees also confirmed that prices would be dropping weekly as the store approached its close date.

Texoma’s Homepage reached out to Dirt Cheap’s corporate headquarters and was unable to reach anyone at the time of publication.

Dirt Cheap opened in 2017 in the old Hastings location . The retailer is described as an extreme value retailer giving major brand customer returns and excess inventory a second chance on its website. There are currently 16 Texas locations with eight stores located in the DFW area.

