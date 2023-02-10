Open in App
The Daily Memphian

Key midfielder re-signs with Memphis 901 FC for 2023 season

By John Varlas,

9 days ago

One of the most important contributors to the best season in Memphis 901 FC history is back in the fold.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the city’s USL Championship club announced that midfielder Jeremy Kelly has re-signed for the 2023 season. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeremy back for the 2023 season,” assistant sporting director Caleb Patterson-Sewell said in a statement. “He played a big part in our 2022 season and we look forward to him contributing in a big way in 2023.”

Jeremy Kelly

After joining from the Colorado Rapids, the versatile Kelly made an instant impact as Memphis set club records for victories, points and goals scored while winning its first playoff game. The 25-year-old played in 36 matches, scored eight times and set a club record with 10 assists.

He also had a team-best seven appearances on the USL’s team of the week and earned player of the month honors in May, when he scored three goals and assisted on three others in four games.

Memphis opens its fifth season at AutoZone Park against Loudoun United on March 11.

