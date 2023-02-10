Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Trading For Gary Payton II

By Joey Linn,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRRZg_0kjWd45200

Steph Curry is excited for GP2's Golden State Warriors return

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors brought back a key piece of their 2022 title team, trading for Gary Payton II ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. There was a lot of discussion about their inability to re-sign him after he emerged as a key contributor in their title run last season, but the team was able to reacquire the versatile guard in a three-team trade that sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who played very well alongside Payton, reacted to the trade on Instagram:

Payton's defense, athleticism, and versatility made him the ultimate role player for Golden State last season. He was truly a key member to their title run, playing big minutes in big games for the Warriors. One of the best guard defenders in the league, Payton can also play up on offense with his effectiveness as a roller. The Warriors used him as both a roller and a spot-up shooter last season, two roles he thrived in on offense. Being able to take on multiple offensive roles while defending the other team's best player makes Payton a truly special weapon for the defending champions.

Steph Curry was clearly excited about the trade, as it projects to really help a Warriors team that has struggled with their depth all season. Payton is the type of player that can truly elevate any unit he plays with, and the Warriors did well to bring him back.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reacts to Damian Lillard Winning Three-Point Contest
Portland, OR1 day ago
Steph Curry's Viral Tweet About Mac McClung
Salt Lake City, UT19 hours ago
NBA insider says Golden State Warriors wanted to trade for Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular
How much do NBA All-Star players get paid?
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
ESPN analyst believes the NFL is moving away from Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
The Detroit Pistons’ next coach may have just become available
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Snubbed Duke signee outshines Bronny James again
Durham, NC2 days ago
Should The Golden State Warriors Sign This Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player?
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
LeBron James Pulls No Punches on Importance of Second Half of Lakers’ Season
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Charlotte Hornets Player
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Big News Reported About Kevin Love On Saturday
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Lakers Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Should Sign This Two-Way Wing in the Offseason
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly "Kicking The Tires" On This 5x NBA All-Star
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: LA Gave Up More Than Patrick Beverley and Picks in Mo Bamba Trade
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: LA Linked to Former All-Star Point Guard Via Buyout Market
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: LA Clippers Sign New Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy