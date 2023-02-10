Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Trading For Gary Payton II

Steph Curry is excited for GP2's Golden State Warriors return

The Golden State Warriors brought back a key piece of their 2022 title team, trading for Gary Payton II ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. There was a lot of discussion about their inability to re-sign him after he emerged as a key contributor in their title run last season, but the team was able to reacquire the versatile guard in a three-team trade that sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who played very well alongside Payton, reacted to the trade on Instagram:

Payton's defense, athleticism, and versatility made him the ultimate role player for Golden State last season. He was truly a key member to their title run, playing big minutes in big games for the Warriors. One of the best guard defenders in the league, Payton can also play up on offense with his effectiveness as a roller. The Warriors used him as both a roller and a spot-up shooter last season, two roles he thrived in on offense. Being able to take on multiple offensive roles while defending the other team's best player makes Payton a truly special weapon for the defending champions.

Steph Curry was clearly excited about the trade, as it projects to really help a Warriors team that has struggled with their depth all season. Payton is the type of player that can truly elevate any unit he plays with, and the Warriors did well to bring him back.

