China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Say Goodbye To Your Local Walgreens: Pharmacy Giant To Close Stores Nationwide
Walgreens, one of the largest healthcare companies, is soon to close several of its stores. The company will be making several cuts over the next two months, and the decision to close certain locations is based on several factors like local market dynamics, changes in the buying habits of its patients and customers, etc.
