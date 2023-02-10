Lions Lacrosse set to begin historic season in front of record crowd

ST. CHARLES – The Lindenwood Lions women’s lacrosse team begins its first season as a division-one program Friday night against the University of California, Berkeley.
The game marks for the first division-one contest in women’s lacrosse in the state of Missouri.
Over 2,000 Lions fans are expected to be in attendence.
The game begins at 7 p.m. at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
