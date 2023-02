People

Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk's 'Pretty Perfect' New L.A. Condo By Lanae BrodyMackenzie Schmidt, 9 days ago

By Lanae BrodyMackenzie Schmidt, 9 days ago

"I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far," the Netflix star tells PEOPLE of his stunning, 5,500-square-foot West Hollywood ...