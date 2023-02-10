Open in App
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hogan and Beal dog parks to close temporarily

By Zachary Bordner,

9 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Both dog parks will be closed due to maintenance but are expected to open on February 17th.

The Hogan dog park will be closing on Wednesday, February 15th, with the Beal dog park closing the following day. These closures are to perform needed maintenance and weed prevention.

Both dog parks are expected to open back to the public on Friday, February 17th.

