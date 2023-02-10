What you should know about No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern, and Zach Edey

Purdue basketball wasn't down for long.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) rebounded from a loss to Indiana with an 87-73 victory over Iowa on Thursday. Purdue holds a three-game lead over IU in the Big Ten standings entering its game on the road against Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) on Sunday.

Against Iowa, Braden Smith led the way with 24 points. Fellow freshman guard Fletcher Loyer contributed 17 points. Zach Edey had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks in the win.

While Purdue made 44% of its shots in the first half, the Boilermakers caught fire in the second half and shot 69% (55% for the game). The team also went 10 for 27 from 3-point range (37%).

Northwestern is on a two-game win streak with victories over Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Wildcats have a 10-4 record at home this season. They are led by Boo Buie, who averages 16.2 points per game and has made 89% of his free-throw attempts. Chase Audige, a redshirt senior, averages 15.1 points per game with a team-high 60 total steals.

This is the only regular-season meeting between these teams. The Boilermakers beat Northwestern twice last season and have won 11 straight against the Wildcats. Overall, Purdue leads the series 27-12.

Zach Edey watch

The 7-4 junior averages 22.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game. Edey has played a team-leading 31.4 minutes per game and has shot 63% from the field and 74% on free throws.

Here are Edey's stats from Purdue's last four games:

Feb. 9 vs. Iowa: 14 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocked shots

Feb. 4 vs. Indiana: 33 points, 18 rebounds, 3 blocked shots

Feb. 1 vs. Penn State: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 1 blocked shot

Jan. 29 vs. Michigan State: 38 points, 13 rebounds, 1 blocked shot

What channel is Purdue on vs. Iowa?

Time : 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

TV : BTN

Radio : 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 83, and here .

Purdue basketball schedule

Following this game, the Boilermakers play on the road at Maryland and at home against Ohio State.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What you should know about No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern, and Zach Edey