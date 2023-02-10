Open in App
Florida State
New York Post

Florida lawmakers officially hand Ron DeSantis control of Disney World’s special tax district

By Selim Algar,

9 days ago

Disney World’s new “sheriff” — Gov. Ron DeSantis — has officially been deputized.

The Florida Senate on Friday voted 26-9 to end Walt Disney World’s control over its special tax district after more than five decades of quasi-governmental autonomy.

The legislation will rename the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and install a new board comprised of DeSantis appointees.

“This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said at a Wednesday press conference prior to the passage. “So, there’s a new sheriff in town, and that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

The GOP titan initially grappled with the company last year after it publicly opposed his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill , which banned classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for kids in kindergarten through the third grade.

DeSantis has raised in popularity in talks of a 2024 presidential run.
Lynne Sladky/AP

DeSantis argued that the measure protected children from age-inappropriate subject matter, while Disney asserted that it was hostile to the LGBTQ community.

Asserting that the global entertainment giant was veering into leftist activism, DeSantis initially sought to dissolve the district completely.

Since 1967, the arrangement has allowed Disney to levy taxes, administer its own police and fire departments, run its water and sewage systems and assert eminent domain claims.

But Florida Republicans later shifted course, opting to keep the district intact while repopulating the oversight board.

The bill gives Gov. DeSantis control over Disney’s tax district.
AFP via Getty Images

Once he signs off on the bill, DeSantis will appoint five members to sit on the panel.

To date, members all had close ties to Disney and aligned with the company’s interests.

The new framework will bar the company from approving certain large-scale projects like airports and stadiums and prohibit it from using state tax dollars to fund advertising.

Disney will also remain responsible for roughly $1 billion in debt obligations.

Disney ran afoul of Florida Gov. DeSantis and GOP lawmakers when it came out in opposition to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Florida’s largest employer will still retain significant tax privileges moving forward.

Jeff Vahle, president of the Walt Disney World resort, said that the company was monitoring the legislation.

“Disney works under a number of different models and jurisdictions around the world, and regardless of the outcome, we remain committed to providing the highest quality experience for the millions of guests who visit each year,” he said.

