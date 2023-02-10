Open in App
Vigo County, IN
Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program

By Nicole Krasean,

9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system.

Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana counties.

The legislation is similar to past bills Ford has authored, and he said he would push for Vigo County to be included in the program, as he feels direct representation would help a lot of local kids reach permanency.

For kids in the foster care system, Ford said permanency can look like reunification or adoption.

This bill is under review in committee.

***

Representative Tonya Pfaff is working with other legislators on a House bill regarding school safety.

The bill would require counties to establish a “County School Safety Commission” and would require each school corporation and charter school in the state to establish a “Safe School Committee”.

School corporations would designate someone who is not already a school resource officer to serve as a school safety specialist.

The bill also outlines grant opportunities for law enforcement agencies partnering with schools on safety practices.

This bill has passed through the House Committee on Education and is now under review in the House Committee on Ways and Means.

***

Legislation banning non-compete agreements for physicians in Indiana passed its first full Senate vote this week.

The bill is considered one of the Indiana Senate’s biggest efforts to curb healthcare costs.

Supporters have said it increases competition among health care providers, while those opposed have shared concern over its effect on smaller, poorer hospitals, since a physician would be able to leave at will.

The bill passed the Indiana Senate with a 45-5 vote and will now go under consideration in the House.

To learn more about legislation being proposed in Indianapolis, check out the Indiana General Assembly’s website .

