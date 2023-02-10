Kash Doll Taps Babyface Ray, Lakeyah & Others For 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape

Photo: Getty Images

Kash Doll returns with her first Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama .



On Friday, February 10, the Detroit spitta delivered her latest body of work Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape . Kash Doll comes through with 11 fresh tracks including collaborations with Lakeyah , Babyface Ray , Sada Baby , Icewear Vezzo and plenty more. Throughout the project, the artist and actress, who just gave birth to her first child with rapper Tracy T last year, embraces her roots in Detroit, especially on one of its stand-out tracks "OH BOY" featuring Skilla Baby, Baby Money, Cash Kidd, and RiskTaker D-Boy.



“What I love most about the mixtape is that it’s authentic, it’s me, it’s Detroit,” Kash Doll told the Detroit Metro Times . “They can expect the hood princess I truly am… my roots… Keisha.”



Kash Doll's new mixtape arrives nearly four years after he released her debut album Stacked . The 17-track album contains contributions from Teyana Taylor , Summer Walker , Trey Songz , Lil Wayne , Big Sean and LouGotCash . Since then, she's been busy dropping singles and breaking into television with guest appearances on Empire and most recently BMF . Kash Doll gave fans her song "ABOW" featuring Rubi Rose and DreamDoll to hold them down. However, Keisha said she felt the need go back to her old stomping grounds after the birth of her son.



“Back on Dexter! My first project after Kashton,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m back outside. Back on Dexter means Keisha on this ‘tape, not Kash Doll. I had to go back to my roots after postpartum. I had to find myself again. This ‘tape is straight raw and street! In words of Joe, I can still get on that.”



Listen to Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape below!



WARNING: EXPLICITI LANGUAGE