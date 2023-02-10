Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen sentenced for role in McKinley High School attack; shooter pleads guilty

By Aidan Joly,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXUhu_0kjWXZOc00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in an attack of a then 14-year-old boy that occurred at McKinley High School in February 2022.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the incident and was sentenced as a youthful offender, will spend the next one to three years at the Erie County Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault last month.

“I made him plead guilty to the [highest] charge, because I believe he knows who the stabber is and he’s not talking,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “So I’m not going to give him the benefit of not being a snitch. He may get the benefit of not being a snitch out in the streets, which is fine, but I’m not going to give him that benefit.”

The assailant’s name was withheld due to his youthful offender status. His attorney said that the teen was not responsible for the stabbing and was only an accomplice in the fight.

A second 18-year-old also appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to assault and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting school security officer Brad Walker, who was shot in the leg as he was trying to break up the fight. Flynn said the judge in the case committed to not giving the shooter youthful offender status and committed to a five-year sentence. He will be officially sentenced on March 10.

Flynn said Friday that the incident, which occurred in the school’s parking lot, was over a female.

Sergio Jeter, now 15-years-old, was stabbed 10 times in the attack. His mother, Aurielle Austin, was in court for both cases on Friday. She claims neither defendant showed regret.

“You kind of hope that they will look remorseful or look like they were in an isolated situation or like they didn’t have or were forced into it like Sergio was, but they did not,” Austin said.

“He pled guilty to the charge and he’s going to state prison. At least there’s some closure in that,” Flynn added.

Flynn called the teen who was sentenced an accomplice saying he believes the teen knows who stabbed Jeter.

Thursday marked one year since the incident, and the mother of the student who was stabbed says he still faces a “daily struggle” from the incident. He spent 21 days in the hospital, did not return to school and ended up transferring schools.

“His physical scars are healed. Emotionally and psychologically, there’s just never a way to know,” Austin added.

John Elmore represents Sergio Jeter’s family in the civil case against Buffalo Public Schools and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. The complaint claims that the district could’ve done more to prevent the attack. Elmore is calling for greater security measures in all schools.

“Better training for teachers. Better security. Better police presence. Because if this doesn’t change and these schools are not safe, then the next generation and the generation after that are going to be affected,” Elmore said.

You can watch Flynn’s full comments on the sentencing below.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY
Buffalo man killed in shooting in Rochester
Rochester, NY19 hours ago
Friends of Aaron Salter launch 5/14 half marathon, in honor of Tops mass shooting victims
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Abuse allegations against two retired priests substantiated
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Town of Niagara man pleads guilty to hate crime
Niagara, NY2 days ago
Buffalo Tops mass shooter in custody at Livingston County Jail
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Video: Man lunges at Buffalo mass shooter during sentencing
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
With emotions still raw, victims’ families confront racist mass shooter at sentencing
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal metro station stabbing
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Father, son arrested in alleged kidnapping conspiracy to force an arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY3 days ago
Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Death penalty for Buffalo mass shooter? Why some victims’ families say no
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
“There’s nothing that’s enough”: Families speak out after sentencing
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Aaron Salter’s family symbolically wears red and black during sentencing of Tops mass shooter
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Person lunges at Tops mass shooter, proceedings resume after delay
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
DA: “Swift justice” served in Tops mass shooter’s sentencing
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Teen arrested in connection to fatal Club Marcella shooting
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Buffalo mass shooter receives 11 life sentences on state charges
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
One transported following fire in Batavia
Batavia, NY17 hours ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Mental health experts warn of triggers, re-traumatization of community after sentencing of Tops mass shooter
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Attorneys discuss Buffalo mass shooter sentencing
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Six arrested, charged in Jamestown drug bust
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Tops mass shooter to appear in federal court one day after sentencing
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Local girl creates over 100 valentines for the elderly
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Erie County Water Authority: ‘Highly improbable’ that chemicals are in Erie County water
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Two killed in I-190 southbound crash
Tonawanda, NY2 days ago
Five shot during apparent fight on Crossman Ave.
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Charges pending after motorcyclist killed in Niagara Falls collision
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy