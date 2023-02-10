Open in App
Kimberly Stewart, Benicio del Toro pose for rare photo with daughter Delilah

By Tamantha Ryan,

9 days ago

Family affair.

Kimberly Stewart shared a rare photo where she posed alongside her father, Rod Stewart, as well as actor Benicio del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter, Delilah.

In the Instagram photo posted on Thursday, the foursome stood in front of Casa Galguera in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Kimberly, 43, wore a black and pink printed mini dress and a pair of nude heels, while Del Toro, 55, opted for a plaid button-down under a dark-colored blazer, black pants, a baseball cap and a pair of black New Balance sneakers.

Their daughter looked adorable in a metallic gold mini-skirt, a grey sweatshirt adorned with white stars and a pair of fuzzy slippers.

Kimberly’s father, Rod Stewart, was also in the family photo in Puerto Rico.
The “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” singer, 78, looked chic in a white collared shirt under a white blazer, black pants and a pair of Gucci mules.

Fans in the comments sections of Kimberly’s post were shocked to the pre-teen together with both of her parents.

“Nice to see Delilah w her Daddy also❤️,” wrote one user.

“Awh. Great pic of Mom, Dad, and Grandpa! ❤️ Delilah is such a cutie,” added another.

“Family is really everything in the end. ❤️❤️,” commented a third.

Kimberly gave fans a better glimpse of her trip to Puerto Rico — where Rod is set to take the stage on Friday night as part of his 2023 concert tour — via her Instagram Stories.

In one snap, the socialite showed off a view of the clouds from her flight and in another, she shared a video of the beautiful architecture throughout the city, where Del Toro is from.

Kimberly also shared a photo of her and Delilah cozying up to one another for a mirror selfie.

The “Living With Kimberly Stewart” star and Oscar-winning actor welcomed Delilah in 2011 .

Though the proud parents were not a couple, a rep for Del Toro said at the time that he was “very supportive” and “looking forward to the arrival of the baby.”

