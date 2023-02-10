Whirlwind Romance! Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown and Fiancee Beatriz Queiroz Relationship Timeline

Heading to the altar! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown has found love with her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz first went public with their relationship when the TLC personality shared several photos of the pair via Instagram in May 2022. While she didn’t explain the status of their relationship at the time of the post, several of Gwendlyn’s followers took to the comments section to speculate if they were dating.

In June 2022, the couple took a major step in their relationship when they went on their first trip together. “Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland woot woot,” Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the trip.

In the caption, Gwendlyn explained that the getaway included a “seven hour drive,” a stop at the beach and the Los Angeles Pride celebration and a trip to the theme park.

“We had our first fight at California Adventure over an intense game of checkers and then I met Loki,” she wrote about the fourth day of their trip. “I lost my mind and would lose it again.”

Five months later, Gwendlyn announced their engagement by sharing photos from the proposal in November 2022. In the snapshots, Beatriz got down on one knee as she asked the reality star for her hand in marriage. “I’m engaged!!” she captioned the photos with a diamond ring emoji.

Several of her social media followers took to the comments section to congratulate the pair on the happy news. “SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!!!!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Congratulations! Love seeing you all thrive.”

While neither Gwendlyn nor Beatriz have revealed when they plan to tie the knot, the couple celebrated their engagement with friends and family in February 2023. “What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine wrote alongside a photo with her five daughters at the party. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them [sic].”

Meanwhile, the YouTuber revealed that her sister, Ysabel Brown, will serve as her maid of honor at the wedding. “Engagement party pics w our maids of honor and sisters,” Gwendlyn captioned a photo with Beatriz, Ysabel and Beatriz’s maid of honor, Wanessa Call.

Keep scrolling to take a look at Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s whirlwind relationship before they become wives.