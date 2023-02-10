Open in App
Ohio State
2/10 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

By Glenn Marini,

9 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Concordia at Homestead PPD.
Bishop Dwenger 56 North Side 58
Wayne 74 South Side 33
Carroll 84 Northrop 57
Bishop Luers 67 Snider 80
Columbia City 46 Leo 42
Huntington North 32 Norwell 57
New Haven 61 East Noble 64
DeKalb 52 Bellmont 54
South Adams 20 Adams Central 64
Southern Wells 56 Woodlan 79
Heritage 44 Jay County 45
Bluffton 47 Northfield 48
Lakeland 59 Central Noble 56
Eastside 31 Garrett 27
Hamilton 52 Churubusco 82
Fremont 57 Fairfield 61
Prairie Heights 51 Westview 61
Peru 51 Manchester 54
Rochester 62 Wabash 61
Southwood 78 Maconaquah 80
Tippecanoe Valley 86 North Miami 39
Warsaw 38 Plymouth 37
Wawasee 45 Goshen 60
Northridge 47 Concord 30
NorthWood 64 Mishawaka 28
Eastbrook 46 Wes-Del 52
Oak Hill 70 Blackford 35
Frankton 49 Mississinewa 43
Elwood 39 Eastern 36
Madison-Grant 59 Alexandria 42
Marion 91 McCutcheon 81
Antwerp 61 Tinora 43 (Ohio)
Lincolnview 37 Crestview 60 (Ohio)

