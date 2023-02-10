Police: Search for Amsterdam sex offender leads to discovery of abandoned dogs, animal cruelty investigation

PHOTOGRAPHER: - -

AMSTERDAM – The search for an Amsterdam sex offender led to the discovery of five abandoned dogs last month and an animal cruelty investigation, police said.

Police ultimately found the sex offender, identified as James A. Dean, 46, of Gloversville, and charged him with failing to register, as well as cruelty to animals and other charges, police said.

The investigation began Jan. 9 as police received word from the state that Dean, a sex offender, had failed to complete his required annual verification process, police said.

A detective went to his listed residence on Jay Street and made several attempts to contact him there. Officers and detectives, however, observed several dogs had been left inside the residence, which appeared to have been abandoned, police said.

Police animal control officers then went in and removed the dogs. Officers found five in all. The residence did not have power or heat. Police found garbage cans full of dog feces. Two dogs were found on the first floor, one in a kennel and the other locked in a separate room, police said. Police found additional dogs in the basement.

The dogs were taken to the Montgomery County SPCA.

Dean later contacted animal control and went to the police department for an interview. Police determined he did not live at that address and was charged. He is a Level 2 offender.

Then, on Jan. 31, he was charged related to the dogs after medical evaluations were complete.

In all, he faces two felony counts of failing to mail verification or report a change of address as a sex offender. He also faces misdemeanor obstructing governmental administration and cruelty to animals, along with violations.

Dean was arraigned and released to return to court later.

