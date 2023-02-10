Change location
marketscreener.com
OPKO HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
9 days ago
9 days ago
ITEM 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 27, 2018 , OPKO Health, Inc. (the "Company"), issued a series of 5% Convertible Promissory...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0