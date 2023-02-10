Defendants in Santa Rosa shooting that injured 2 in October appear in court, victim recalls night

A Santa Rosa man stood in a parking lot to make a marijuana sale when he heard the sound of a gun being loaded, followed by two shots being fired.

He got into his Jeep in hopes of fleeing the scene, only for two more shots to come in his direction.

“I felt a bullet go through my face, I felt a bullet go through my body,” Sergio Mora testified Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

He was one of two men injured in a hail of gunfire Oct. 28, 2022, and his account of the gun violence kicked off a preliminary hearing for Marcell Battiest and Valerie Saenz, who are each charged in the shooting near Mission Boulevard and Quigg Drive.

Arguments were made before Sonoma County Judge Troye Shaffer, who continued the hearing to March 2.

Battiest faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a gun by a felon. One count of concealing evidence was filed against Saenz.

Both defendants face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted robbery, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a semi-automatic gun.

The shootings occurred just before 9 p.m. near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. Santa Rosa police said one man was shot in his neck and torso and the other was hit in his upper back and near his jawline.

That second victim, Juan Garcia, also testified Friday after limping into the courtroom. Speaking through an interpreter, he said he had no recollection of what happened that night.

“I think almost a month. I’m not sure,” Garcia said of the length of his hospital stay.

Mora was accompanied Friday by a support dog and advised he did not have full hearing in one of his ears.

He said he knew Saenz prior to the shooting. During a conversation, he explained he had extra marijuana and Saenz advised she knew a potential buyer.

They arranged a meeting for Oct. 28 and Mora testified he brought Garcia, who was unaware a marijuana transaction was taking place.

Once in the parking lot, Garcia departed for a nearby store while Mora waited in the parking lot. Mora said Saenz arrived at the scene on foot before Battiest drove up, got out of his car and looked over the 36 pounds of marijuana that Mora had brought to sell.

Moments later, shots rang out, Mora said. He was hit while in his Jeep and then sped away, driving through landscaping to escape. On his way out, he saw Garcia who’d also been shot, he said.

“He grabbed my door and all of a sudden, he fainted,” Mora testified.

He drove into the street where he flagged down motorists for help. Prosecutors showed a photo of him taken at that location, bleeding from his injuries.

Santa Rosa police Detective Gino Rantissi testified Mora was able to verify Saenz’s involvement because they already knew each other. He described the shooter as a heavyset Black man with numerous tattoos on his face, matching Battiest’s appearance.

Officials were already familiar with Battiest.

According to the criminal complaint, Battiest, 28, was out on bail during the shooting as he awaited trial for a Feb. 3, 2021, robbery.

In that case, a driver pulled up to a woman at Laurel and Olive streets, one of the occupants pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. Battiest is suspected of being one of the occupants, police said following his arrest that month.

Police arrested the defendants Nov. 2 during a traffic stop at West Steele and Coffey lanes in Santa Rosa.

Battiest’s attorney, Scott Fishman, pressed Mora and stressed that no gun was seen the night of the shootings and no hostile words were exchanged. Fishman also seized on the fact that Mora did not see who had shot him, and that Garcia had no memory of the shooting.

“As far as you know, Mr. Battiest and Ms. Saenz didn’t actually take anything?” Fishman asked Mora.

He answered, “No.”

The prosecution played surveillance from the parking lot on Oct. 28 and Rantissi described the timeline of events.

But the quality of the footage made it difficult to assess who was present and what they were doing.

“You can’t tell what’s happening?” Fishman asked Rantissi, pressing the detective on whether it was clear the defendants were present.

Rantissi conceded the footage was “not great” and it was hard to identify individuals in the footage.

Saenz’s attorney, Kristine Burk, questioned whether Mora had been truthful to investigators in the aftermath of the shootings. She asked him how he got the marijuana in the first place and he said he grew it.

At least some of it was recovered at the scene, authorities said, along with a handgun, a Glock 9 mm and shell casings. All Rantissi said about the firearm in his testimony was that it had been discovered at the scene.

Friday’s hearing had been pushed back a week. Earlier, Burk lamented her client was expected to enter a plea agreement that suddenly fell through.

She maintained Saenz did not plan a shooting.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi